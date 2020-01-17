Kashmir problem is matter of direct India-Pakistan talks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Kashmir problem is a matter of direct talks between India and Pakistan and Russia doesn’t support the initiative to discuss it within the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have always insisted that the Kashmir problem be resolved through direct talks between India and Pakistan in correspondence with the declarations and agreements these countries have signed," he said at a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2019. "This is our position when anyone suggests the Kashmir problem be discussed within United Nations bodies."