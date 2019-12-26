Kremlin doubts talks similar to Normandy format can help mend Russian-Georgian ties

\\MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov doubts that negotiations similar to the Normandy format can help improve Russian-Georgian relations.

"The Normandy format is unique. It was formed proceeding from the need to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, the intra-Ukrainian conflict, while here the issue at hand is bilateral relations between Russia and Georgia, which, unfortunately, leave a lot to be desired now, putting it mildly," he told reporters on Thursday.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the Normandy format was aimed at "helping Ukrainians find a solution to their intra-Ukrainian problem."

Peskov recalled that the deterioration of relations between Moscow and Tbilisi had been triggered by "very unfriendly and aggressive policy and hostile acts by the then Georgian leadership." "Therefore, the structure of the problems is clearly different, each of them should have its own format," he noted.

"Hardly, it’s hard to say," he said when asked whether something similar to the Normandy format could be applied to Russian-Georgian relations.

On December 24, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that Tbilisi could carry on a dialogue similar to the Normandy format with Moscow. In her view, the multilateral format is better, because Georgia is unable to conduct negotiations alone and needs support.