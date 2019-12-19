Russia to mirror US sanctions, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 19. / TASS /. Russia will reciprocate the new US sanctions that are introduced against the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his traditional annual news conference on Thursday, when commenting on reports that US Congress approved a large package of anti-Russian sanctions on December 18.

"Of course, this will affect the level of our interstate relations, of course," Putin said. "We know their approach, which is that the United States will work with us where it is interesting and profitable, and at the same time will hold back Russia with the help of decisions of this kind. But, knowing this too, we will mirror their actions that is all."

"There is nothing good about it, these are absolutely unfriendly acts against Russia," President Putin added.

Russia wants to improve its relations with Washington regardless of who is in power in the United States, according to Putin.

"Nevertheless, we are interested in cultivating and maintaining relations with the US and we will do this regardless of who is in the White House and who controls both houses of the US Congress," Putin said. "Do we have any prospects here?" he said, adding: "I believe, yes."