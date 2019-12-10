FSB: Nearly 80 international terrorist organizations uncovered in Russia this year

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Some 78 international terrorist organizations’ cells have been uncovered in Russia this year in all federal districts, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director and Head of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.

"Security agencies and law enforcement forces have thwarted the activity of 78 clandestine cells of international terrorist organizations, their members were plotting terror attack at social facilities, attacks on law enforcement personnel and other terrorism-related crimes. Their activity was reported in all federal districts," Bortnikov told an annual meeting of the NAC and the Federal Operation Headquarters.

Despite ongoing efforts and successful operations to foil these crimes, international terrorist organizations still pose a major threat, he stressed. "International terrorist organizations continue carrying out the attempts of setting up clandestine cells aimed at committing terror attacks," he noted.