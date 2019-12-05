Zelensky seeks to restore relations with Russia, peace in Ukraine — PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky wants to restore relations with Russia and peace in his country, but the question is whether this effort will be a success, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian TV channels on Thursday.

"Obviously, the incumbent president wants an agreement on key issues of his country’s development and also with Russia to ensure peace and resume trade and economic relations at a higher level. The question is whether he will succeed in this," Medvedev said.

According to the Russian prime minister, it’s important that Zelensky should have enough strength of mind and courage to counter this "blatant nationalism." "It’s most important, and I said this shortly after his election, that he should have enough strength of mind and courage to counter a whole number of destructive trends in Ukraine’s political elite, certain groups and circles. Put it otherwise, to counter this "blatant nationalism" and the desire to turn everything upside down in relations with Russia," he explained.

Earlier reports said the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, could hold a separate bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France) summit in Paris due on December 9. This meeting’s format will be announced closer to the summit’s date.