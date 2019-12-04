Zelensky seeks to coordinate Donbass settlement timeframe at Normandy Four summit

KIEV, December 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expects to reach an agreement on a timeframe for settlement in Donbass at the upcoming Paris summit of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine).

At a briefing in Kiev after talks with the Swedish prime minister, Zelensky answered a question what he expected from a final document at the December 9 meeting. "As for communique, which was discussed back in September, the agenda will include issues mentioned in this document, but I expect more detailed answers," Zelensky noted. "Because answers are just words. And I want actions and a timeframe."