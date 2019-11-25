Politicization inadmissible while addressing climate change problems — Putin’s envoy

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Politicization and trade wars are inadmissible when addressing climate change problems, Russian president’s envoy for climate change issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev said on Monday.

"We must not indulge in politicization of the process [of addressing global warming issues]. We must do our best to prevent the climate change agenda from being driven into trade wars," he said at the Common Future sustainable development forum.

He noted that the world community should address climate change problems on the basis of the principle of trust. No matter which agreements are used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as it is the result that matters, he stressed.

"Climate change issue can only be addressed through common efforts of the entire world community. Specialists understand that and are trying to introduce common rules, equal for all states. Obviously, programs and methods may differ but the rules must be the same for all," he emphasized.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on September 21 signed a government resolution on Russia’s adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Russia has undertaken to reduce harmful emissions to 70% of the 1990 level by 2030. The agreement came into force on November 6.

The Paris Agreement was signed on December 12, 2015 after an international climate change summit in the French capital city. The ratifying states agreed to take efforts to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 ° C above the pre-industrial levels by 2100.