Russian, Icelandic top diplomats to meet on November 26

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Icelandic colleague Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson on November 26, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s press briefing.

"On November 26, Foreign Minister of Iceland will come to Moscow on a working visit," she said. "During the talks, our countries’ foreign ministers will discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as the possibility of activating cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres."

According to Zakharova, the sides will exchange opinions on current international issues. "Special attention will be paid to cooperation within the Arctic Council, which is seen both by Russia and Iceland as a key platform for collective decision-making on the issues of sustainable development of the Arctic," the diplomat noted.

"We expect that the visit of Iceland’s minister of foreign affairs will facilitate the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation and dialogue of our state on regional and international issues," Zakharova concluded.