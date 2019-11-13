Russia’s top prosecutor inks milestone memorandum with Hungary’s justice minister

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika has signed a memorandum on cooperation with Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga during his visit to Budapest, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS.

"During the meeting with Hungary’s Justice Minister Judit Varga, a memorandum on cooperation between the [justice] departments was signed. This is the first joint document of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the Hungarian Justice Ministry in modern history," the press office reported.

During the meeting, Chaika pointed to the need to unite the efforts of both nations in protecting the rights of citizens, the interests of society and the state, as well as countering transnational crime in an environment of emerging challenges and threats to the global community.

"The joint document signed today is expected to contribute to it," the Prosecutor General’s Office noted.

In addition, Chaika met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Polt. The top Russian prosecutor highly valued Polt’s speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on cyber crime and cryptocurrency in connection with mounting criminal activity in the area of information technology. In December, the Prosecutor General’s Office will be looking forward to welcoming his Hungarian colleagues to Moscow for a joint roundtable discussion on counter-terrorism issues. Chaika will also meet with Speaker of the National Assembly Laszlo Kover.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian prosecutor general together with delegation members laid flowers at a monument in Budapest’s Liberty Square dedicated to Soviet soldiers who liberated Hungary from Nazi occupation in WWII.