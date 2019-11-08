Kremlin against jumping to conclusions in relation to foreign agents bill

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called on the Russian public not to jump to conclusions in relation to the bill on individuals being named as foreign agents, as the document has not been fully prepared yet.

"Lately, there have been concerns regarding the legal application of various laws, and in many cases, these concerns prove to be unfounded," he told reporters, offering to wait until the bill is fully developed. "The work on the bill is ongoing, it will continue," Peskov noted.

In response to the question on the risks that may be facing foreign reporters working in Russia, Peskov noted that these people are employees of foreign media and they do not act as natural persons.