North Korean official invites Russian Duma speaker to visit Pyongyang next year

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Chairman of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Pak Thae-song has invited Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Pyongyang in 2020. Pak said this on Friday at the meeting with Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora at the Sunan airport after returning from Moscow.

"On October 22, a meeting took place with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, whom Pak That-song invited to visit Pyongyang next year," the Russian Embassy in North Korea wrote on its official Facebook account on Saturday.

In his conversation with the Russian ambassador, Pak expressed satisfaction with the results of his visit to Moscow. Pak also noted "conversations in the exceptionally warm atmosphere with Chairpersom of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, during which the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including Russian-North Korean parliamentary cooperation," the embassy added.

Pak made an official visit to Moscow on October 21-22. During the visit, he held talks with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko.