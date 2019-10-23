Putin hopes Nigerian leader’s visit to Russia to give impetus to bilateral relations

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russia and Nigeria share similar views on global issues and are going to follow this policy in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his opening remarks with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

"I would like to say that Russia and Nigeria make very similar approaches to many crucial issues on the global agenda, and we hope for such cooperation in the future," he said.

Putin pointed to an important task of the joint search for opportunities for strengthening trading, economic and investment cooperation.

"Although the trade turnover is not very big in real terms and in our opinion falls short of our potential, its growth rate is impressive. Last year it was up 93%," Putin said.

He believes that a tangible role in this respect must be played by the bilateral commission for trading and economic cooperation, as well as the Russia-Nigeria and Nigeria-Russia business councils, created in 2006-2007. Putin noted the success of the bilateral business forum in May, which attracted a dozen Russian companies.

Putin expressed the hope the Nigerian president’s visit to Russia would give a fresh impetus to Russian-Nigerian relations along all lines.