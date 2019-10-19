State Duma Chairman discusses economy and security cooperation with Tajikistan leader

DUSHANBE, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Saturday discussed economic cooperation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, as well as security issues.

According to Volodin, Rahmon’s visit to the State Duma in April of this year "gave impetus" to the development of bilateral relations. "We began to communicate more within the parliamentary dimension," he said.

Speaking about economic interaction, Volodin drew attention to the growth of trade between countries. "Economic relations are developing effectively. Over the past year, trade has grown by almost 25%," he said. The meeting also touched upon issues of joint counteraction to challenges and threats in the region.

The State Duma Chairman also noted the role of the leader of Tajikistan in strengthening humanitarian cooperation, recalling that the status of the Russian language as a language of interethnic communication is set in the constitution of Tajikistan.

In turn, Emomali Rahmon emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation for the development of bilateral relations.