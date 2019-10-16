Russian Security Council secretary discusses cooperation with Cuban leadership

HAVANA, October 16. /TASS/. First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel have met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev in Havana, the Russian Security Council's press secretary Yegnegy Anoshin told reporters on Wednesday.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged opinions on the broad range of issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation, including in the sphere of security, as well as on the international agenda. The sides noted that the positions of Russia and Cuba are close and identical on main regional and international issues," Anoshin said. It was also noted that Russians and Cubans are tied by common history and mutual striving to ensure national and regional security, he added.

Patrushev also congratulated Diaz-Canel on being elected as Cuban president on October 10.