Russia, Cuba sign memorandum on security cooperation

HAVANA, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation on Tuesday. The signing ceremony took place during the Russian-Cuban security consultations in Havana.

According to Patrushev, this document "will help build a good base for continuing dialogue" between the two countries in the sphere of security.

The memorandum aims to expand cooperation and trust between Moscow and Havana on the issues of security. It involves regular exchange of opinions between Russian and Cuban ministries and security bodies on the current issues of international and regional security, as well as joint analysis of potential threats.

According to the document, the sides agreed to hold talks on the issues of Russian and Cuban strategic priorities and cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, transnational crime, illegal drug trade, human trafficking, arms trade, money laundering and economic crimes.

The memorandum also involves expanding cooperation between Moscow and Havana in the sphere of energy security.