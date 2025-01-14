Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam up by 24% in 2024 — Russian Prime Minister

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam is growing steadily, last year it increased by 24%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi.

"We are paying priority attention to increasing trade and economic cooperation. Mutual trade turnover is growing steadily. Last year it increased by 24%, including due to the implementation of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam," Mishustin said.

The Russian Prime Minister is on an official visit to Vietnam on January 14-15.