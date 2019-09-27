Russia hopes conditions will be created for resuming flights with Georgia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia expects that conditions will be created for resuming flights with Georgia, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
Thus, he commented on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said in an interview with Kommersant that resuming flights between the two countries would be the right decision.
Peskov noted that air traffic between Russia and Georgia was suspended, but not canceled forever. "Therefore, of course in due time, we hope that necessary and suitable conditions will be created for the resumption of flights," he said.
Following mass protests in Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 21 signed a decree suspending passenger air service between the two countries starting from July 8 due to air safety considerations and outstanding debts for air navigation activities. The Russian Transport Ministry said later that flights to Russia operated by Georgian air carries will also be banned.