Lavrov discusses preparations for Putin's visit to Riyadh with Saudi foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Assaf have discussed preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom and the situation in the Persian Gulf during their meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The foreign ministers of the two countries have discussed priority issues on the Russian-Saudi agenda with an emphasis on the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kingdom," the foreign ministry said.

Lavrov and Al-Assaf also discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, as well as in Yemen and Syria.

The Russian foreign minister is currently in New York to take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.