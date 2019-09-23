CIS intel chiefs to hold annual meeting in Russia’s Kazan

KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. A meeting of the intelligence chiefs from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries will take place in the Russian city of Kazan on Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement, adding that the meeting’s participants planned to discuss joint efforts to counter foreign interference.

"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin will open a meeting of the CIS intelligence chiefs. The parties are expected to confirm their readiness to continue cooperation aimed at boosting stability and security across the CIS region. The meeting will also discuss joint efforts to counter foreign interference challenges that CIS countries are facing," the statement reads.

The delegation heads plan to sign a memorandum emphasizing their determination to boost intelligence exchanges and cooperation aimed at fighting internal and external threats. They also intend to agree to step up efforts to combat international terrorism and religious extremism.

The meeting will involve delegations from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.