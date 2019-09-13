West to come to understanding of necessity to observe international law, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Western countries will realize the necessity to observe the norms of international law at some point, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Trud newspaper.

"I think that eventually western colleagues will come to understating that the strict observance of international law will substantially fortify the global and regional security and stability," he said.

"The commitment to universally recognized international legal principles is one of Russia’s international political backbones, and we are not alone here. The absolute majority of countries stick to the same philosophy. We will reach agreements with them for strengthening the international legitimacy. We will consistently promote the search for collective solutions, for the non-competitive building of ties between countries based on the UN Charter and respective generally recognized norms of international law," Lavrov noted.