Potential US sanctions for doing business in Venezuela example of unfair rivalry —diplomat

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Washington’s sanctions for doing business in Venezuela would serve as an example of unfair competition, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Thursday’s briefing.

"We would like to ask official representatives of the US administration to refrain from sanctions, new sanctions, updated sanctions as some punishment for Russian economic operators for cooperation with Venezuela. We clearly see that there is nothing new about these approaches. The sanctions with which we are constantly threatened by Washington are absolutely illegitimate, they are just an instrument of unfair competition in the interest of receiving unilateral benefits," she said.