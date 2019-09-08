United Russia party winning majority in 11 legislatures across Russia - party official

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s ruling United Russia party is winning majority in 11 out of 12 legislatures it nominated its candidates to, Andrei Turchak, secretary of the party’s general council, said on Sunday summing up the results of the single voting day.

"We have majority in 11 out of 12 legislative assemblies (except the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory - TASS)," he said. "It is either constitutional majority of two thirds or simple majority."

No United Russia nominees run for seat in the Moscow City Duma.

More than 5,000 elections of various levels were held on September 8 in 85 Russian regions. Thirteen regions elected their legislatures and 16 regions elected governors. City legislatures were elected in 22 administrative centers and three regional capitals elected heads of municipal entities. Apart from that, by-elections to the Russian State Duma lower parliament house were held in four one-seat constituencies.