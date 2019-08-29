Russian diplomat meets with Yemeni politicians, public figures in Oman

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov held meetings with Yemeni politicians and public figures during his visit to Oman, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Bogdanov held a meeting with the leaders of the National Salvation Council representing the country’s southern provinces in Salalah on August 27, and with a delegation of the Ansar Allah Houthi movement led by Mohammed Abd Al-Salam in Muscat on August 29," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the meetings’ participants thoroughly discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in Yemen, including its southern provinces." "The focus was on ways to put an end to the armed confrontation as soon as possible and launch an inclusive political process so that the Yemeni people can decide on their country’s future," the statement adds. "The parties emphasized the need to ensure respect for the legitimate rights and interests of all public, political, regional and religious groups in Yemen."

On August 7, tensions started to escalate in Yemen’s port city of Aden where the country’s government had moved from the capital of Sana’a seized by Houthi rebels. Clashes between members of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and government forces killed about 40 people and left hundreds wounded. According to media reports, separatists took control of Aden on Thursday.

Yemen conflict

The war between the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been raging since August 2014. The conflict entered an active phase when a Saudi-led coalition invaded the country at the request of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.