Yemen’s Houthis say their leader’s brother assassinated — TV

August 9, /TASS/. The brother of Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) insurgents’ leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi has been killed in Yemen, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Friday.

A TV channel’s source in the Ansar Allah ranks announced that "treacherous and traitorous actions" led to Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi’s assassination, accusing the "US-Israeli agents" of the murder. The Houthis added that "they will spare no effort to persecute and punish the enemies guilty of Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi’s death."

The armed confrontation between government forces and Ansar Allah groups has been ongoing in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country.