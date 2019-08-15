Russian diplomat discusses Syrian settlement with delegation of Syrian Kurds

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed settlement in Syria with the delegation of the Kurdish National Council headed by Kamiran Hajo, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"There has been a frank exchange of opinions regarding the development of the situation in Syria and the ways to settle the Syrian crisis based on Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council. The Russian side has stressed the need to maintain unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, ensuring the legal rights of all ethnic and confessional groups of its population," the ministry stated.