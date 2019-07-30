Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s plan to launch TV channel for Crimea, Donbass as madness

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s plans to launch a worldwide Russian-language TV channel look like madness amid restrictions imposed on the use of Russian in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"It means, Kiev will launch a Russian-language channel to convince those in Ukraine who seek to protect their right to speak Russian that they are wrong," she said. "Just imagine: the Kiev authorities are allocating funds to reach out to the Russian-speaking audience around the world, while in their own country, a new language law allows the use Russian only as a language of private communication and religious rites," Zakharova noted.

"What is going on is just madness, it resembles more a Bible story than the present-day situation," the Russian diplomat added.

The Ukrainian presidential administration earlier announced plans to launch a worldwide Russian-language TV channel in order to win the hearts and minds of Ukrainians living all around the world, particularly in Crimea and Donbass.