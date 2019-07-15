Ambassador highlights importance of Putin’s possible visit to Bolivia

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Bolivia would mark a new stage in relations between the two countries, Bolivian Ambassador to Moscow Hugo Villarroel Sensano said at a press conference on Monday.

"We are looking forward to receiving President Putin in Bolivia. The Russian president has accepted the Bolivian president’s invitation so we hope that the visit will take place. It would be important for our diplomatic relations that span more than 120 years," he said.

On July 11, Bolivian President Evo Morales made a visit to Russia and invited Vladimir Putin to visit his country. If the visit takes place, it will be the Russian president’s first visit to Bolivia.