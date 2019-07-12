Kremlin keeping close eye on talk of more US sanctions

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia closely monitors the discussion of a new US bill on sanctions against Moscow, however, there is no need to provide any commentary on this matter so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"Let’s not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov stressed. "The bill must go through all necessary legal stages; it must be signed by the US president before it comes into force. So let’s refrain from empty words so far," the spokesman added.

On July 11, the House of Representatives of the US Congress passed an amendment to the 2020 fiscal year, envisaging sanctions against Russia’s sovereign debt over alleged election meddling. The draft budget, into which the amendment was introduced, is yet to be approved by the House of Representatives. If the draft is approved by the lower chamber, the amendment is to be okayed by lawmakers from both chambers before the draft budget in its latest version is submitted to US President Donald Trump for signing.

A 10-page White House statement released on Tuesday said Trump might veto the bill. Moscow has strongly and consistently denied allegations of trying to interfere the 2016 presidential election in the United States.