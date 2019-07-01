Kremlin confirms preparations underway for trilateral summit on Syria

The summit meeting will take place in the near future, but the timeframe has not been fixed yet, Peskov said.

"They raised the issue at the meeting of President Putin and Erdogan. They did talk about such a summit. It is understood that it will be held soon. As soon as the final dates for this summit are confirmed, we will inform the journalists," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday, the Hurriyet Daily News newspaper published Erdogan’s statement saying that a Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria might be held in Turkey in July. According to the Turkish president, after the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France will also hold talks on Syria.

The first Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria took place in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in November 2017. After the talks, the heads of state said that the de-escalation zones in Syria should not undermine the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and called on both the Syrian government and opposition to take part in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress (the idea was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai forum in October 2017). Later on, the three presidents held talks on Syria in Ankara (in April 2018), Tehran (in September 2018) and Sochi (in February 2019).