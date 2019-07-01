Kremlin: No connection between Putin-Trump discussion of Syria and coalition’s strikes

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The strikes of the US-led international coalition on positions of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) in north-western Syria are not linked with the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"There is definitely no connection here," he said.

"I have no details [on these strikes]; I recommend you addressing our military," he added. "However, I can say that there is no connection [between the strikes and the held leaders’ meeting]," Peskov repeated.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing a statement made by the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), that the US-led international coalition declared on Monday a strike on positions of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in north-western Syria. The operation targeted Al-Qaeda’s militants in Syria responsible for plotting attacks threatening the lives of US citizens, partners and civilians, the statement says.

Putin held a separate bilateral meeting with Trump last Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka. The agenda included the developments in Syria, including in the Idlib Governorate.