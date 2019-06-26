US begins to realize Russia will not abandon independent foreign policy, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Washington has begun to realize the futility of attempts to make Moscow abandon its independent foreign policy course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during Wednesday’s press conference in response to a question by TASS.
"Such a conversation cannot resolve any issues in any format. This much is clear. However, I think that the US begins to understand the futility of its counterproductive demands that Russia should change its independent policy and follow the approaches unilaterally promoted by the United States on the international arena, in violation of the international law," he said.
Lavrov on Iran
The Russian foreign minister also added on the subject of Iran that a military scenario there can cause an international crisis.
"Dialogue always supposes a peaceful resolution of differences, or at least, gives a solid chance to resolve them," the minister noted. "The Arab states of the Persian Gulf could support dialogue in one way or another, instead of pushing the region towards the point when the use of force is possible."
"This will be detrimental both to the Middle East and Africa. An international crisis will take place," Lavrov concluded.
The Russian foreign minister called on Washington and Iran to iron out their differences through dialogue.
"We will convince our American and Iranian colleagues that they should move away from this dangerous line and start solving their differences through a civilized dialogue. Certainly, this implies ending the policy of ultimatums, sanctions and blackmail," Lavrov stressed.
In this context, the top diplomat recalled Russia’s proposal on launching dialogue between the Arab states of the Persian Gulf and Iran. "Our idea is an alternative to that destructive line, where the so-called hawks are trying to push the region," he emphasized.