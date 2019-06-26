US begins to realize Russia will not abandon independent foreign policy, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Washington has begun to realize the futility of attempts to make Moscow abandon its independent foreign policy course, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during Wednesday’s press conference in response to a question by TASS.

"Such a conversation cannot resolve any issues in any format. This much is clear. However, I think that the US begins to understand the futility of its counterproductive demands that Russia should change its independent policy and follow the approaches unilaterally promoted by the United States on the international arena, in violation of the international law," he said.

Lavrov on Iran

The Russian foreign minister also added on the subject of Iran that a military scenario there can cause an international crisis.

"Dialogue always supposes a peaceful resolution of differences, or at least, gives a solid chance to resolve them," the minister noted. "The Arab states of the Persian Gulf could support dialogue in one way or another, instead of pushing the region towards the point when the use of force is possible."

"This will be detrimental both to the Middle East and Africa. An international crisis will take place," Lavrov concluded.