Russia opposes steps that may raise tensions in Middle East, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow opposes all steps that may escalate tensions in the Middle East, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the Pentagon’s plans to send additional troops to the region following the recent tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman.

"We have seen media reports about it. We call on all parties to exercise restraint. We would prefer not to see any steps that may escalate tensions in a region where the situation is already tense," Peskov noted.

On June 13, two oil tankers caught fire following an alleged attack in the Gulf of Oman. The crew members of Japan’s Kokuka Courageous tanker were rescued by the USS Bainbridge destroyer, while Iranian border guards took the crew of the Norway’s Front Altair tanker, which included Russian nationals, to the port of Jask. The US, supported by the UK and Saudi Arab, blamed the incident on Iran that denied all accusations.

On Monday, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved the deployment of additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East in response to the situation surrounding Iran.