Russia's foreign intelligence chief hopes attack on oil tankers won’t trigger war

UFA, June 18. /TASS/. Russia expects that the attack on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz won’t spark war and the perpetrators will be found, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin told an Ufa international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues.

"We hope that this won’t result in a difficult phase of a conflict and in military actions," Naryshkin said. "The situation requires a careful investigation and the true mastermind behind this very dangerous provocation should be identified," he stressed.

Two tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman on June 13 after a presumable torpedo attack. The crew members, including Russians, were evacuated by Iran’s emergencies services and taken to Iran’s port of Jask.

The Kokuka Courageous tanker, registered in Panama and owned by a Japanese transport company, was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore. The Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair vessel, owned by Norwegian Frontline, was sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Taiwan with petrochemical feedstock.

The United States rushed to place the blame for the incident on Iran. The United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia supported the US’ position. The Iranian foreign ministry dismissed these allegations.