Gazprom sets record for daily gas supplies to China

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. In the first days of January Gazprom set new daily records for the volume of gas deliveries through the Power of Siberia pipeline to China, the holding said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom started 2023 with new historical records of daily gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. From January 1, the company reached a fundamentally new level of daily deliveries, stipulated by the contract for 2023. At the same time, already on January 1 and 3, Gazprom exceeded this level (by 0.45% on January 3)," the company said.