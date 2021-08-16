Eleven wildfires scorching 42,000 hectares put out in Russia’s Sakha region in 24 hours

YAKUTSK, August 16. /TASS/. Eleven wildfires scorching over 42,000 hectares were extinguished in Russia’s Sakha region in the past 24 hours, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch said in a statement on Monday.

"A total of 11 [wildfires] engulfing over 42,000 hectares were put out in the past 24 hours. Firefighting activities involve over 4,900 personnel and 869 pieces of equipment," the statement reads.

Regional Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Sadovnikov said at a briefing that 163 wildfires were active in the region and efforts were underway to extinguish 54 of them.

Sakha is one of the country’s regions facing the highest risk of wildfires. A regional state of emergency is in effect.