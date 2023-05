MELITOPOL, May 20. /TASS/. Two explosions have ripped through the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the ‘We Are Together with Russia’ movement said on Saturday.

"It is loud in Tokmak. Two blasts have been heard in the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In recent days, the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified shelling of cities and towns in the Zaporozhye Region, including Tokmak.