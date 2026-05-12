Firefighting effort in Chernobyl exclusion zone enters sixth day

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has been trying to extinguish a forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone for six days now without success, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said.

"The effort to extinguish a May 7 fire in the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve is ongoing. While the fire has been localized, SESU rescuers jointly with specialists from the exclusion zone have continued to liquidate isolated smoldering hotspots, including on the peat fields," the ministry said in a post on its Telegram channel.

According to it, the radiation situation remains normal.

A forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone was reported on Friday morning. By May 10, the fire fueled by dry weather and strong winds has engulfed an area of 1,200 hectares. The firefighting effort has involved more than 300 rescuers.