Death toll from Colombia military plane crash rises to 34, with 21 people missing — TV

MEXICO CITY, March 24. /TASS/. The death toll from a Hercules C-130 plane crash in the department of Putumayo in southern Colombia has risen to 34, with 21 people missing, Caracol television reported, citing Governor Jhon Molina.

As many as 77 people were injured in the air crash, 43 of whom have been medevaced to Bogota.

An investigative team has left for the crash site to determine the cause of the accident.

A Hercules C-130 plane crashed soon after taking off in Puerto Leguizamo in southern Colombia on Monday.