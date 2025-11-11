Death toll from Typhoon Fung-wong in Philippines rises to 25

BANGKOK, November 11. /TASS/. The number of fatalities caused by Typhoon Fung-wong in the Philippines has increased from 18 to 25, AFP reported, citing a report from the Office of Civil Defense.

According to its information, 19 of the 25 victims died in the Cordillera Administrative Region, which is home to the country’s largest mountain range. Among the deceased is a 10-year-old child.

As the Russian embassy in Manila previously told TASS, no Russian citizens were harmed as a result of the natural disaster. The embassy recommended that Russian citizens remain in safe buildings during the typhoon, stock up on drinking water, long-lasting food and necessary medications in advance, charge their mobile devices, monitor alerts from local authorities and emergency services and avoid going outside and traveling to areas potentially prone to flooding or landslides.

Typhoon Fung-wong struck the Philippines on November 9. More than 1.4 million residents of the republic were evacuated. Strong winds damaged power lines, leaving approximately 3 million consumers in 12 regions of the country without electricity.