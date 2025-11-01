Several people injured in knife attack on train in England — police

LONDON, November 2. /TASS/. Several people were injured in an incident involving a bladed weapon on a train in England, the Cambridgeshire Police reported.

"We were called at 7:39 p.m. [on November 1] (coinciding with GMT - TASS) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital," law enforcement officials said in a statement.

The Times newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a man armed with a large knife began attacking people after the train departed from Peterborough station. Some passengers hid in the toilets. There are no official comments on the attack yet.

According to the Thameslink railway company, Huntingdon station is closed, and train services in both directions have been suspended. Other rail operators are warning of serious delays and cancellations for trains traveling from London to northern cities, including Manchester, Leicester, and Sheffield. Services between Scotland's two largest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow, have also been affected.