Woman injured by explosion of unidentified device in south of Russia — TASS

STAVROPOL, October 22. /TASS/. An explosion of an unidentified device has wounded a woman with shrapnel in the city of Stavropol, a source in the regional operational services told TASS quoting preliminary data.

"An unidentified device exploded in the 204th block microdistrict. As a result, a woman was injured. The civilian infrastructure is not damaged," the source said.

The emergency services and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the scene of the incident.

The source said the suspect was detained, and is now under interrogation.

"The person who brought the explosive device to Serov Street, which went off and injured a woman, was promptly detained. He is being interrogated. The victim was taken to the hospital," the source said, adding that the detainee's motives were not yet clear.