Powerful blast reported in Norway’s capital Oslo — Dagsavisen

STOCKHOLM, September 23. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked the Norwegian capital Oslo’s Pilestredet Street, the Dagsavisen newspaper reported citing city police.

"Since there are more explosive devices in this district, the police ask people to stay away from windows," Norwegian law enforcers said in a statement.

According to the police, several explosive devices were found in the street, and one of them detonated. No casualties have been reported. The police did not specify what kind of explosive devices they were talking about.

The police also said that its units are searching for explosive devices and carry out controlled explosions of the ones they have already discovered.

At 10:00 p.m. GMT on Monday, the airspace over Oslo Airport was closed due to an alleged unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in the city's skies. All flights were diverted to another airport. Air service resumed at 1:22 a.m. GMT on Tuesday.