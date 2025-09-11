MELITOPOL, September 11. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power station will notify experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the Ukrainian drone attack on the training center of the plant, Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"We will definitely notify the IAEA inspectors about this latest attack by Ukrainian troops on the training center," Yashina said.

Earlier the Ukrainian army attacked the training center of the station. There were no casualties, and all systems remain operational. The radiation background at the industrial site of the NPP and the adjacent territory is within the natural background indicators and is within the norm.