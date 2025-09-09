Ukrainian drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi

SOCHI, September 9. /TASS/. Drone debris hit a car in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, killing the driver, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"Tragic news has come from the Adlersky District of Sochi. A man was killed as a result of the Kiev regime’s attempt to attack civilian facilities. Drone debris hit a car, killing the driver. According to preliminary reports, the facades, roofs, windows and fences of six private houses were damaged. Response teams are working on the ground," he wrote on Telegram.

Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin, in turn, said that there were currently no threats to the security of the city’s residents, and that all services continued to operate normally.