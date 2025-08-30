Zelensky confirms former Rada speaker Parubiy killed in Lvov

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andrey Parubiy was shot dead in Lvov.

"Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko have just reported on the earliest known circumstances of the horrific murder in Lvov," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. "Andrey Parubiy has been killed," he clarified.

Parubiy was born on January 31, 1971, in the Lvov Region. He served as Security Council Secretary from February 27 to August 7, 2014, and as Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada from April 14, 2016, to August 29, 2019. Parubiy was an active participant in the 2014 coup and was added to Russia’s sanctions list on November 1, 2018.