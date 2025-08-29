More than one ton of petroleum products spilled in Novorossiysk water area

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. More than one metric ton of petroleum products were spilled on the water area of Novorossiysk after the emergency during tanker loading, emergency services told TASS.

"A rupture of the breakaway coupling of the floating loading hose occurred in the water area of District 670 of the Port of Novorossiysk during loading operations at the T. Semahat tanker (the flag of Turkey, the port of registry is Istanbul). The spill of petroleum products at sea occurred as a result, more than one ton," a spokesperson said.

The specialists are currently containing the spill and oil-containing booms were set, he added.