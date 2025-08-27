Over 800 people killed as result of torrential rains in Pakistan since late June

ISLAMABAD, August 27. /TASS/. At least 804 people have died and 1,088 were injured in Pakistan due to monsoon rains and the subsequent flooding since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority reported.

The worst-hit area was the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the monsoon rains claimed the lives of 479 people. The death toll in the eastern province of Punjab stood at 167.

Torrents of water have damaged over 5,700 buildings, with approximately 1,700 of them completely destroyed. More than 800 rescue operations have been carried out, with temporary hospitals and camps for displaced citizens being set up, accommodating around 30,000 people.

Geo TV reported, citing the Punjab Disaster Management Authority, that the region is anticipating new large-scale flooding due to water being released from dams located on Indian territory. Water levels are rising in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers. More than 174,000 residents of the affected neighborhoods have been evacuated. The Punjab government has requested federal authorities to involve the military in rescue operations.

The monsoon season in Pakistan usually lasts from June to September, bringing heavy rainfall that is vital for farming but often causes floods and other natural disasters in the region.