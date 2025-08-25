Death toll from floods, landslides in northern India exceeds 300 in last two months

NEW DELHI, August 25. /TASS/. More than 300 people have died in the past two months due to floods and landslides triggered by powerful monsoon rains that struck the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, India's State Disaster Management Authority reported.

"The death toll from monsoon rains has reached 303, including 155 of those killed in rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and downpours, and others who lost their lives in road accidents," the disaster management authority said.

Heavy monsoon rains have caused widespread damage to infrastructure and disrupted the work of basic services across the Indian state. According to officials, downpours triggering landslides and mudslides still hamper recovery efforts. Authorities are mobilizing resources on both the local and state levels to clear debris and address the consequences of the natural disaster.

The Indian authorities have urged residents, especially those in hilly areas that face great disaster risk, to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel as brief heavy rainfall can still lash some of the districts.

Most of the average annual precipitation falls in India's Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season, which lasts from late June to September.