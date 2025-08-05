Ukraine attacks monument to pilot Kozhedub in Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, August 5. /TASS/. On the day of the liberation of Belgorod from the Nazi invaders, the Ukrainian army attacked a monument in honor of famous pilot Ivan Kozhedub in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Today, on an important holiday for the entire region - the Day of the Liberation of Belgorod from the Nazi invaders - the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a monument in Urazovo, Valuisky district, erected in honor of three-time Hero of the Soviet Union Ivan Nikitovich Kozhedub. We will do our best to repair the damage as quickly as possible," he wrote.

Gladkov noted that the legendary pilot made his first combat flight in March 1943 from the Urazovsky airfield. According to the governor, the Ukrainian army’s attack on the monument demonstrates that the enemy's goal is terror and fight against the memory and heroism of veterans of the Great Patriotic War.