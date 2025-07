BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 25. /TASS/. Investigators have retrieved the bodies of those killed in the An-24 plane crash in the Amur Region, the Eastern Interregional Investigative Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

"Investigators documented the situation at the time of the plane crash, flight recorders were found, bodies were recovered from the wreckage," head of the department Alexey Alexandrov reported from the site in a recording on Telegram.